Tri-State theater artistic director discusses pandemic’s impact

(WEHT) — From movies and music to live concerts, the entertainment business is making a long journey back into the spotlight.

Most of us have looked to streaming services like Netflix and Disney Plus, which has heavily impacted local arts including Evansville Civic Theater, which has been around for 95 years.

The theater has sat empty since March.

“We don’t have the capacity to keep people distanced safely, you know we’re a non-profit theater and that’s where our revenue comes from donations and tickets for shows that we do and we’ve not been able to do shows in the capacity that we normally do them,” Kevin Roach, artistic director, said.

Roach says they are determined to keep the theater alive and have started a campaign to help in those efforts.

(This story was originally published on December 31, 2020)