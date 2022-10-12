TRI-STATE (WEHT) — As the cost of living continues to rise, it has left many people having to make changes to their everyday lives in ways they never have.

From higher grocery prices and fuel prices and higher interest rates, some people say their paycheck are not stretching as far as they use to.

One grocery shopper says the price of meat is one big problem she has had to deal with

and in many cases and has begun buying meat in bulk only when it’s cheap and buying in bulk in order to freeze it for later.

Another rise in cost that many Indiana residents could experience this winter is a rise in energy bills from CenterPoint Energy that go beyond the normal increase that winter months bring.

“Natural gas portion of their bill is going to rise during that heating season and again natural gas continues to be the most affordable heating source, however we’ve seen in the last couple of years quite a bit of volatility as it relates to the natural gas energy market,” Alyssia Oshodi communications manager for Midwest communications said.

The company announced as energy market prices remain on the rise, customers natural gas bills would see a rise as well, but CenterPoint also says they assistance programs in place to help customers who may experience financial hardship during the five-month period of colder months.

“Inflation is hitting every part of our lives right now and so as it relates to the utility bill. we want to make sure customers can access the eligible programs, the legible assistance programs that are out there,” Oshodi said.

The increase for the CenterPoint is based on the continued surge of natural gas but say it’s still cheaper than propane usage.

“An incremental increase there over what was a more significant increase over last heating season,” Oshodi explained. “You continue to see that surge in natural gas prices. those are prices that then have to be passed onto our customers.”