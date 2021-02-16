Tri-Staters brave snowstorm for food, supplies

The weather is, no doubt, causing treacherous road conditions. Some Tri-Staters have no choice but to report to work. Others simply had nowhere to be but had no reservations about driving Monday.

Bill McBride was out with his son looking for a battery for his ATV.

“I got a hummer and it just gets through the snow. We stopped at a couple places tonight, and we got out and pushed them to a safe zone. I’m from Vermont, but when we get this weather here I like to get out and play in it,” he said.

Even those who don’t have a hummer, still got out for last minute necessities like groceries and dog food.

“On the main roads, it’s not horrible like they’re still slick, but the main roads are getting cleared off. The backroads are kind of bad though,” Evansville resident Quinn Smith said.

Officials recommend staying indoors and off the roads. It’s probably best to grab a sled and make the best out of the weather in your own backyard.

(This story was published on February 16, 2021)