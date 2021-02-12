Tri-Staters head to grocery stores before snowstorm

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Tri-Staters are starting to make sure their refrigerators and pantries are full. Managers at Sureway in Henderson say before a winter storm hits, it’s usually the busiest the day before the snow starts arriving. One manager said shoppers Friday appeared to buy enough to make it through all of next week. Some who were even picking up a few things planned to make another trip tomorrow.

“I try to get in before the bad weather hit. I won’t have to run into bad traffic or slick roads, so to keep myself safe not only from COVID-19, but from driving in weather,” said shopper John Martin.

Sureway managers add the increased business before a winter storm also has them restocking shelves more frequently.

(This story was originally published on February 12, 2021)