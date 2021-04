EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Tristate Food Bank is partnering with Anthem BlueCross BlueShield to provide Evansville residents in need with free food boxes.

This is happening Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Trinity United Methodist Church.

Officials with Tristate Food Bank say these boxes are for individuals who are food insecure, lack money or other resources and are in need of farmers and families food boxes for their household.

(This story was originally published April 7, 2021)