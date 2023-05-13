HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Vincennes man is dead after a single vehicle crash.

According to a press release, at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Friday, May 12, Indiana State Police and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash in the area of Monroe School Road near Small Road.

The driver was identified as Keeton Walker, 20, of Vincennes. Walker was trapped inside a 2006 Mercedes and had to be extricated by the Harrison Township Fire Department.

Walker’s passenger was Dalton Kirby, 20, also of Vincennes. Kirby was found to be ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene and not wearing a seat belt.

Walker was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and was later transferred to Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville where he is being treated for serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Investigating officers include Trooper Brock Buchanan, Sergeant Bill Gadberry and Sergeant Kylen Compton, Indiana State Police.

Assisting agencies include Knox County Coroner’s Office, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Harrison Township Fire Department.