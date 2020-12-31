Trump asks U.S. Supreme Court to take Wisconsin case

In this Dec. 7, 2020 photo President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump has announced that Israel and Morocco will normalize relations in the latest achievement of his administration’s press to push Arab-Israeli peace. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – President Donald Trump’s campaign has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take a lawsuit challenging election results in swing state Wisconsin. The campaign had asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to disqualify more than 221,000 ballots in Dane and Milwaukee counties, the state’s two most heavily Democratic counties.

Trump lost Wisconsin to Democrat Joe Biden by about 21,000 votes. The state Supreme Court rejected the case. The Trump campaign asked the U.S. Supreme Court late Tuesday evening to take the case, declare that Wisconsin’s election failed and allow the Republican-controlled Legislature to appoint the state’s electors. The campaign filed a similar request earlier this month over Pennsylvania’s result.

(This story was originally published on December 30, 2020)