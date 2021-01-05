Trump dismisses NYT article, says VP Pence has power to change election results

In a statement, President Donald Trump dismissed a New York Times article, in where Vice President Mike Pence told him he lacks power to change election result. The article was published one day before Congress is set to ratify President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Trump’s full statement is below:

“The New York Times report regarding comments Vice President Pence supposedly made to me today is fake news. He never said that. The Vice President and I are in total agreement that the Vice President has the power to act. The November 3rd election was corrupt in contested states, and in particular it was not in accordance with the Constitution in that they made large scale changes to election rules and regulations as dictated by local judges and politicians, not by state legislators. This means that it was illegal. Our Vice President has several options under the U.S. Constitution. He can decertify the results or send them back to the states for change and certification. He can also decertify the illegal and corrupt results and send them to the House of Representatives for the one vote for one state tabulation.”

