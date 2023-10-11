HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) –Firefighters were called to the old Princeton Middle School Tuesday night after a report of smoke. That school is currently being demolished.

According to a Facebook post from the Princeton area, firefighters and union crews arrived to find smoke coming from the gym area.

They say they found a pile of debris on fire but were quickly able to get that fire out.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but firefighters believe it may have been the result of some demolition work earlier in the day.