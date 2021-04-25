Two arrested after meth drug trafficking investigation in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Two people from Evansville have been arrested after a meth trafficking investigation in Henderson County.

Detectives said 33-year-old Kelli Bilderback and 33-year-old Robert Bilderback sold meth to an undercover officer Saturday.

After the drug sale, detectives and deputies arrested them both.

Detectives searched their car and said they found a pistol, several grams of meth, 3 grams of marijuana and marijuana vape cartridges.

They also found scales, drug paraphernalia and cash.

Both were booked in the Henderson County Jail.

(This story was originally published on April 25, 2021)