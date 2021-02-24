Two Carmi residents killed in train accident

PULASKI COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) – Two Carmi residents were killed Tuesday morning when a train crashed into a truck in Pulaski County, Illinois. According to police, a Ford truck pulled onto a rail crossing directly in the path of a northbound railroad train on McIntosh Lane near U.S. 51. The train hit the truck and pushed it about half a mile before coming to a stop. The occupants of the truck, Lanny Stocke, 76, and Betty Stocke, 74, died at the scene. The crash is still under investigation, police said.

(This story was originally published on February 24, 2021)