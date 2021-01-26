Two cases of UK variant of COVID-19 found in Kentucky, vaccine supply to increase

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that two cases of the COVID-19 variant from the United Kingdom have been confirmed in the state. The UK strain is more contagious.

Beshear was also in a call Tuesday with President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 team and learned the federal government will increase each state’s supply of COVID-19 vaccines by 17%.

“That is a great start,” Beshear said in a news release. “The other thing they are doing is guaranteeing a minimum supply for three straight weeks. One of the tough things we’ve been dealing with is only knowing on a Tuesday what we would have the next week and not knowing what we would have in the weeks after.”

