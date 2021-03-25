Two former Evansville executives sentenced

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – A federal judge sentenced two top executives Thursday in a fraud case involving a former Evansville plastics company. Kevin Kuhnash of Ohio and Jason Jimerson of Alabama both pled guilty last year to securities fraud and money laundering.

A grand jury indicted the two after they sold lucent polymers for hundreds of thousands of dollars while concealing major defects with their products. Kuhnash was sentenced to three years in prison while Jimerson received two years.

(This story was originally published on March 25, 2021)