Two killed in crash in Southern Indiana

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police were called to a fatal crash on County Road 500 North in Paoli just after 8 last night.

State Police say a car lost control and left the south side of the road, where it flipped several times before it landed in a field.

Four minors were in the car at the time. Two people were pronounced dead on the scene. Two others were taken to the hospital for treatment.

State Police are investigating the accident.

(This story was originally published on February 15, 2021)