Two men arrested after high speed chase in Hopkins County

Two men were arrested last night after allegedly leading a Kentucky State Trooper on a chase.

According to state police, he tried to conduct a traffic stop on the western Kentucky Parkway in Hopkins county around 7:15 Monday Night.

The driver, identified as Michael Pierce of Lexington, Kentucky, reportedly refused to stop and instead sped away.

According to a police report, troopers were able to use a tire deflation device on the suspect vehicle.

Pierce, and his passenger, Jerrell Christian, Paducah, were both taken into custody.

Troopers say inside the vehicle, they found two trash bags containing suspected synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Both men are currently being held in the Hopkins County Detention Center.

(This story was originally published March 16, 2021)