Two people arrested in connection to an attack on a man at an Evansville bar

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Two people have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a bouncer at Bud’s Country Bar in Evansville.

Police say this happen around 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

The victim told police he was escorting a patron out of the bar, when Adam Autry, 34, came up from behind him and punched him.

The victim says after he was punched he fell to the ground, where Jessie Autry, 29, kicked him in the face.

According to the affidavit, both suspects left the bar and were not stopped about the incident.

Police say the victim was brought to the hospital with severe, but non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say they were able to identify both suspects in surveillance video from the bar.

The suspects were taken into custody and booked into the Vanderburgh County Corrections Center. They have since been released from jail.

(This was originally published March 2, 2021)



