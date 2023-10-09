HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The University of Evansville officials will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on what is being called the nation’s first outdoor hydration station.

Hydration Station CEO and President Jack Deig says that the aim of the company is to combat water inaccessibility through water dispensing stations and education projects within communities. The concept for the Hydration Station was originally submitted by Deig as part of last year’s U.E. Changemaker Challenge, which won third place.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 9 on the University of Evansville campus, with Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, Hydration Station representatives, Evansville Water Sewer Utility Deputy Director and Public Information Officer Ella Johnson-Watson, and UE Executive Director for the Center for Innovation and Change, Erin Lewis will be in attendance.