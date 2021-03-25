U.S. Bank VP with Tri-State ties receives award for leadership

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An executive vice president at U.S. Bank received Junior Achievement’s highest volunteer honor Thursday.

David Little of Owensboro was one of eight people to get the National Gold Leadership award. Little has served for more than 28 years on Junior Achievement boards. He has sponsored and generated more than $3 million dollars for local operations.

“I never miss an opportunity to encourage any watching to get in the classroom. One thing that hasn’t changed in three decades, kids love our programs. They have a thirst for it. It’s impactful and means a lot. If you get a chance to get in front of a class I’ll guarantee you’ll walk out feeling better than when you walked in,” said Little.

Junior Achievement is a non-profit that helps young people with financial literacy and career readiness.

(This story was originally published on March 25, 2021)