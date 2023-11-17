HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Illinois will be holding a Fraud Prevention Seminar in Carmi, Illinois to educate seniors on the latest scams targeting them online and over the phone on Friday, November 17.

“Elder fraud is a major concern nationwide, as criminal target seniors who may be more susceptible to manipulation,” said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe. “To educate seniors on current fraud schemes, a prosecutor with experience charging these scammers will be at the Carmi Public Library to give an interactive and information presentation on ways to avoid becoming a victim.”

The seminar will be held at the Carmi Public Library, and will highlight information on online scams, fraud schemes targeting seniors, and details on cases prosecuted in the Southern District of Illinois. The event will start at 1:00 p.m. at the library, located at 103 Slocumb Street.

The event is free and open to the public.