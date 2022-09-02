Utica, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says U.S. Highway 431 is reopened after an accident on Friday evening around 6:30 p.m. that caused them to close it for 2.5 hours. The collision reportedly happened in the 11000 block of U.S.-431 in Utica with three cars involved, one passenger car and two pickup trucks.

Deputies say the two occupants in the passenger car were transported to get medical care for their severe injuries. The road section was closed to give the sheriff’s office time to investigate according to police reports.

Eyewitness News is working to learn more, and we will update this story as more information becomes available.