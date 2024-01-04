HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-The United Auto Workers union appears to be poised for a third attempt at convincing Gibson County Toyota workers to Unionize.

According to a Facebook post obtained by Eyewitness News, UAW representatives will host a voluntary meeting today at the Vanderburgh 4-H Center for those interested in hearing more about the option of unionizing.

There has recently been a push around the country by the UAW, targeting non unionized auto facilities, including he Gibson County Plant as well as the Toyota Plant in Georgetown, Kentucky. The UAW’s most recent attempt to convince employees of the Gibson County plant to unionize was back in November.