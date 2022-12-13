EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Evansville marks the 45th anniversary of the 1977 UE plane crash with services honoring those who lost their lives that day.

On December 13, 1977, the University of Evansville men’s basketball team boarded a plane at the Evansville Regional Airport to travel to Murfreesboro for a game against Middle Tennessee. Just 90 seconds after takeoff, the plan crashed, killing all 29 people on board.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s report the following year revealed that two critical locks were not removed from the exterior of the plane before takeoff, making it impossible for the pilot to keep the plane airborne.

Two services will be held on the University of Evansville campus on December 13. The first service is set for noon at Memorial Plaza, and will include a reading of the victims’ names and the ringing of a peace bell. The second service will begin at 7 p.m. in Neu Chapel, and includes guest speakers and a moment of silence at 7:22 p.m. to honor the moment of the crash.

Both services are open to the public. For those who can’t make it to campus for the services, the noon service will be live streamed on the University of Evansville Alumni Association Facebook page and the 7 p.m. service will be streamed via the UE Music Conservatory YouTube channel.