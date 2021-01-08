UE extends comment period of realignment plan

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – University of Evansville President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz said Friday the comment and recommendation period regarding his realignment plan is being extended until the end of February.
Pietruszkiewicz said he is maintaining an open discussion with faculty members despite some professors saying they have been shut out of the discussion. The plan calls for the elimination of three programs and 17 majors. UE’s enrollment has declined in recent years.
Anchor Brad Byrd spoke to Pietruszkiewicz about the period extension.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on January 8, 2021)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS
- Jeopardy! bids farewell to longtime host Alex Trebek with tribute on his final episode
- President Trump appears to tweet from government account before tweets are deleted
- UE students react to comment period extension of realignment plan
- Bosse remains unbeaten in blowout win over Central
- North continues hot SIAC start in win over Harrison