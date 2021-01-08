UE extends comment period of realignment plan

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – University of Evansville President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz said Friday the comment and recommendation period regarding his realignment plan is being extended until the end of February.

Pietruszkiewicz said he is maintaining an open discussion with faculty members despite some professors saying they have been shut out of the discussion. The plan calls for the elimination of three programs and 17 majors. UE’s enrollment has declined in recent years.

Anchor Brad Byrd spoke to Pietruszkiewicz about the period extension.

(This story was originally published on January 8, 2021)

