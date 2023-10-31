HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The University of Evansville is holding their 21st annual Chili Bowl sale on October 31.

The beloved tradition will take place on UE’s East Terrace Lawn from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and will feature unique ceramic bowls handcrafted by UE’s Clay Club. Bowls cost just $10, with larger, one-of-a-kind bowls ranging in price from $15 to $100. After which attendees can fill their bowls with delicious chili.

A significant portion of the proceeds will be donated to a local food organization, aligning with UE’s commitment to combatting hunger in the community. The remaining funds will support the UE Clay Club, enabling student participation in conferences, hosting visiting artists and facilitating studio and gallery visits.