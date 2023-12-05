HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The University of Evansville Music Conservatory will hold the highly anticipated annual Holiday Pops event at the Victory Theatre on Tuesday, December 5.

The Holiday Pops Extravaganza is Free and open to the public, and will begin at the Victory Theatre at 7:30 in the evening. The Conservatory’s musicians, comprised of the UE Choirs, Wind Ensemble, Symphony Orchestra and the Changelab “United Sound” will come together to create a wonderful atmosphere to capture the spirit of the holidays.

“We are delighted to invite the community to join us for this joyous celebration of the holiday season,” said Dennis Malfatti, Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities. “The Holiday Pops at the Victory Theatre has become a beloved tradition, and we are excited to share the magic of music with our friends and neighbors.”

To learn more about the Holiday Pops Extravaganza, and other upcoming Music Conservatory events, visit evansville.edu/music.