UE hosts realignment hearing online as frustrations linger

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – More discussion with few definite decisions over the University of Evansville’s proposed re-alignment plan.

UE administrators, faculty, alumni and students all took part in a hearing over Zoom Monday. University officials recently announced it will retain its music department. But several people still voiced their frustrations with the re-alignment process, which would eliminate several majors and departments.

“From my perspective, the draft realignment plan was flawed from the onset because it discounted the role of the faculty and the role that the faculty must play in any decisions of this magnitude,” said UE Faculty Senate Chair Alanna Keenan.

UE President Chris Pietruszkiewicz said he appreciates the discussion and he still expects the final draft plan to change.

(This story was originally published on February 16, 2021)