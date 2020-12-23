UE losing millions as enrollment drops, source says

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The University of Evansville is losing nearly $3.5 million every year as enrollment drops over the last five years, according to an anonymous source who received information after demanding answers from those working along side of UE’s president and administrators.

UE said there are nearly 470 fewer students enrolled in 2020 compared to 2015. Music majors have declined by 40% since 2015. Electrical engineering and computer science majors have decreased by 42%.

The other majors being eliminated have very few students graduating per year with that degree. If the proposed changes go into effect, there will be more than 60 faculty members in arts and sciences continuing to offer liberal arts curriculum. Changes are expected to be made in administration and athletics later.

(This story was originally published on December 22, 2020)

