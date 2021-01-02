UE President responds to faculty resolution

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – University of Evansville’s president has responded to the resolution by the Faculty Senate after it voted no confidence in the proposed realignment plan. That vote was also supported by UE faculty.
Members of “Save UE” said President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz said the proposed plan is not an educational policy, but an administrative decision so it does not fall within the responsibilities of the faculty.
The resolution argues the draft plan didn’t recognize the faculty’s primary responsibility over educational policy and did not go with the school’s policies on curricular change. Pietruszkiewicz says the decision was motivated by financial considerations. The entire press release can be read below:
UE's President responds to possibility of faculty realignment plan by WEHT Digital Reporter on Scribd
(This story was originally published on January 1, 2021)
