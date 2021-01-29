UE President will have realignment plan go before faculty members

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – University of Evansville faculty members will have their voices heard a UE’s realignment plan is finalized. UE president Chris Pietruszkiewicz’s proposed academic realignment plan would eliminate three departments, 17 majors, and about 40 jobs.

Having these cuts be made without the faculty’s input did not sit well with several students and professors. Now President Pietruszkiewicz is having his plan go before the UE Faculty Senate’s curriculum committee.

“I think this was the evolution of a process. We’ve gotten so much meaningful input which is what I think the faculty has been asking for from the beginning in many of those private conversations that this I think is another way of reaffirming that we really do want that input and that the draft plan was only a draft plan,” said Pietruszkiewicz.

UE’s president predicts there will be changes made to the final academic realignment plan.

