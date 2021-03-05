UE professor warns of cellphone overuse on National Day of Unplugging

(WEHT) – Friday was the chance to break that cycle as it was the National Day of Unplugging. It calls for people to put down all gadgets for up to 24 hours. One psychology professor said just putting your phone down for an hour to get some fresh air will help more than just your mental health.

“I think we too often ignore the physical consequences of overuse of our cellphones so sleep deprivation that has a direct impact on early mortality right. It’s really important to get a good night’s sleep. It can negatively affect your cognitive control, your academic performance will suffer,” said Margaret Stevenson, associate professor of psychology at the University of Evansville.

Stevenson said spending too much time online can affect your eyesight over time.

(This story was originally published on March 5, 2021)