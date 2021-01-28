UE realignment plan will go through Faculty Senate

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – University of Evansville faculty will get more of a chance to weigh in on the university president’s realignment plan. A statement sent to Eyewitness News said President Chris Pietruszkiewicz has agreed to allow his plan to go before the UE Faculty Senate’s curriculum committee.

The president’s plan includes eliminating three departments including 17 majors and about 40 jobs.

Pietruszkiewicz said he is giving faculty and students more time to provide more input on his proposed cuts.

(This story was originally published on January 28, 2021)