UE students, faculty plan Saturday protest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The fight for some UE students and faculty members is not over yet. Monday, the University of Evansville administrators announced the music department is no longer being eliminated. UE’s president announced a draft academic realignment plan in December, originally cutting the music, philosophy and religion; and electrical engineering and computer science departments. Some students say they are thrilled to hear about the music department being spared but are still planning protests.

“While we are extremely thankful and happy to hear about the announcement for the music department, we still have other programs and majors to fight for so we can’t just give up now, we have to continue this fight,” said student HarMonee Baltzell.

There is a protest planned for Saturday at 1 p.m. on the corner of Lincoln and South Rotherwood Avenues. Students are also planning more creative protests before UE board meetings. They are hoping to have performances to showcase students’ talents and knowledge.

(This story was originally published on February 9, 2021)