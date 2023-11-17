HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The University of Evansville will hold a dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony for a new comprehensive community-based psychology clinic on Friday, November 17.

The UE Mental Health and Wellness Clinic was created through a partnership between UE and Easterseals and will also house the Emily M. Young Assessment Center, which will be furnished with essential equipment and materials required for testing and diagnostic services that will make a difference in the lives of clients and their families.

The dedication ceremony will take place at the University Square located at 1925 Lincoln Avenue, in Evansville at 11:00 a.m. and will be attended by UE President, Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz, Chair of the UE Board of Trustees, Bob Jones and Evansville Mayor, Lloyd Winnecke along with other University and community leaders.