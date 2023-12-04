HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The University of Evansville’s Journey to Justice bus tour has been nominated for a prestigious accolade at the 29th annual Celebration of Leadership (COL) by Leadership Everyone.

Journey to Justice is an 8-day educational bus tour that takes place annually. The tour visits cities of the South to explore the history of the Civil Rights Movement. During the journey, students, teachers and community members get the chance to gain insights and lessons at each stop, encouraging personal reflection and application of these lessons within their own communities.

“We are honored to be recognized by Leadership Everyone and embrace the opportunity to showcase the impact of our unique 8-day educational bus tour,” says Dr. Valerie Stein, professor of Religious Studies and program director for both Ethics & Social Change and Race & Ethnicity Studies. “This nomination is a reminder that together, we can be the change we wish to see in our communities.”

The annual Celebration of Leadership event is a platform where Evansville community leaders are celebrated and recognized for their contributions to the betterment of the region. Details on the early 2024 ceremony will be announced soon.

You can find out more about Journey to Justice here.