(WEHT)- Two weeks after a deadly home explosion rocked Weinbach Ave. in Evansville and almost a week after another fatal explosion destroyed a home in Wabash County– there is still no word on what caused either blast.

Still, the explosions are stoking concerns over natural gas. Atmos Energy representative Kay Coomes would not comment on either explosion- as neither happened within their service area but reiterated natural gas is still a “safe product.”

In a country where, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, natural gas made up 32 percent of the total energy consumption in 2021, natural gas leaks perhaps naturally make up a high number of calls for local fire departments. The National Fire Prevention Association says fire departments responded to 125,000 calls for natural gas leaks at homes a year between 2012 and 2016, on average.

Daviess County Fire Department Assistant Chief Eric Coleman says they average a call every couple of months and have special tools to detect gas leaks. Coleman and Coomes say early detection is the first key to safely navigating a gas leak.

Coomes says people can use their sense of sight, hearing, or smell to detect a leak and both Coomes and Coleman say anyone who thinks they have a leak should leave their home before making a call and turning lights or appliances on or off.

Even if you’re not sure, Coomes says, you should still err on the side of caution and make a call for help. Coomes also says people should keep a working carbon monoxide detector on hand and call 8-1-1 before any major digging projects.