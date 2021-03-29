Union Co. man charged with more than 100 counts related to child sex exploitation

UNION CO., (WEHT) – Cody Lewis, 20, of Union County, was arrested on more than 100 charges related to child sexual abuse material, Kentucky State Police announced Monday.

The criminal investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Morganfield on Monday. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Lewis is currently charged with 99 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, two counts of promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, and one count of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. The charges of possession of matter portraying a minor in sexual performance are Class D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison. The charges of promoting a minor under 16 in sexual performance are Class B felonies punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison. The charge of criminal possession of a forged instrument 1st degree is a Class C felony punishable by five to ten years in prison. Lewis was lodged in the Webster County Detention Center. A mug shot of Lewis was not immediately available.

(This story was originally published on March 29, 2021)