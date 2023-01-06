Ronald D. Romain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – United Companies is naming a new CEO as Ronald D. Romain, the former CEO of United Companies, transitions his position with the company to Executive Chairman. Amy Romain Barron, the previous Vice President of United companies, has been named the new CEO. Barron is the third generation of the Romain Family to have ownership over the company.

“As Executive Chairman, I’m looking forward to continuing our mission of being a growth-oriented organization, all while investing in the development of our team members and the communities we serve,” Romain said.

United Companies, a privately owned corporation in Evansville, Indiana, was founded in 1964 and is comprised of United Leasing & Finance, Professional Transportation, Inc., Romain Automotive Group, and its most recent acquisition Tri-State Aero.

Amy Romain Barron

As well as dedicating her career to the family’s business, Barron has been an active member of the Evansville community. She currently serves as the President of the Evansville Day School Board of Trustees and is a member of the Welborn Baptist Foundation Board of Directors. In the past she has served on the First Federal Savings Bank Board of Directors, the EVSC Foundation as President, the YWCA as a Board Member, the Habitat for humanity, and the Leadership Everyone Board of directors as Vice President.

“I’m excited for this next chapter as CEO of United Companies and to continue leading our teams in the work we do with our clients and communities across the country,” Barron said. “We are fortunate to have great leadership and employees across all of our businesses, and United Companies as a whole is poised for further growth and success in the future.”