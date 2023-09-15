EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – For the 29th year, United Way of Southwestern Indiana held it’s Day of Caring throughout the region, with nearly a thousand volunteers from more than sixty organizations putting in the effort to help area non-profits.

“Very excited to unite people around a wonderful cause, and help people reach their full potential,” says Amy Mangold, President of United Way of Southwestern Indiana.

The Old National Events Plaza was packed bright and early with volunteers for a delicious free breakfast and opening ceremonies, all to kick off this annual Day of Caring.

“It’s just a great day! It’s a day we volunteer, we give back, and we give back to any organization that needs it,” says Amy Canterbury, CEO of United Way of Southwestern Indiana.

Spanning three counties – Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Spencer – the yearly event is crucial is supporting the numerous non-profits throughout the Tri-state.

“Oh my gosh, we’re so excited! I see a lot of people networking, talking with people, people are making new friends, getting a hot breakfast, and getting reared up and ready to go out and do some good in our community,” says Mangold.

When breakfast was eaten and ceremonies were complete, the mass of volunteers went out in the community to assist one of the many organizations in need – such as Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.

“I just think being involved in the community, especially today here at Easterseals, is so important. The event I’m doing is connecting with the kids, and I really enjoy that,” says Kedzie Hopkins, a volunteer from Masterbrand Cabinets.

The volunteers at Easterseals had the choice to either assist with an obstacle course for the pre-school kids, or help the non-profit clean and detail its fleet of vehicles.

“I think it’s just a great way for people who don’t always get the opportunity to come out and volunteer….It’s something for us to do to give back to the community, and I think it really does help overall,” says Larry Donald, a volunteer from Architectural Sales.

Easterseals say they appreciate the support the community continues to show them year after year.

“I think it brings awareness to what we do, so like for example. Our program, if you are not necessarily utilizing our services – you may have a general knowledge about what Easterseals does, but this allows you to come in and experience it,” says Laurie Seals, VP of Early Childhood and Residential Services at Easterseals.