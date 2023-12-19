HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The United Way of Southwestern Indiana (UWSWI) is hosting a press conference to announce the distribution of nearly $1 million in grant funding to five local, non-profit organizations.

Lack of childcare, transportation and affordable housing and legal barriers such as a previous incarceration are often cited as barriers to getting or keeping a good, stable job in Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Spencer Counties. UWSWI is seeking to address these root causes of poverty by funding grants to mitigate barriers of employment.

The press conference will be held on Tuesday, December 19 at 10:00 a.m. at Innovation Pointe, with representation from each of the grantees present.