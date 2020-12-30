University of Evansville faculty intend to propose own realignment plan

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The University of Evansville Faculty Senate passed a resolution calling for the creation of a committee that would allow the faculty to construct its own institutional alignment plan, officials announced Tuesday. The plan would be offered to the President Chris Pietruszkiewicz an alternative. The faculty has seven days to vote on the resolution.

If approved by the faculty, the committee will create a timetable for its work that will allow Pietruszkiewicz to receive the Senate’s plan prior to the last day of the Spring 2021 semester, May 7.

The full resolution can be read below:

(This story was originally published on December 29, 2020)

