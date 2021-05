EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)-The University of Evansville will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday.

Officials will be joined by dignitaries as they turn the first bit of dirt for a new residence hall on campus.

The ceremony will take place near Morton and Brentano Halls by Walnut Street.

If you plan to attend, masks will be required.

(This story was originally published May 18, 2021)