University of Evansville unveils photos of replacement resident halls

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The University of Evansville released pictures of what the replacement residence halls will look like. UE will replace the Morton and Brentano residence halls with a new 300-bed facility with a built-in pod concept. Each pod will house four to six freshmen and sophomores.

UE also plans to build new apartments for upperclassmen at the corner of Lincoln and Weinbach. There are also plans in place to replace Carson center with a new 62,000 square-foot facility.

(This story was originally published on March 4, 2021)