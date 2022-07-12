HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – This whole summer, gas prices have been burning a hole through wallets, on top of everything else raising in price. Throughout the Tri-State, unleaded prices are going down. In Henderson, Kentucky — that price starts with a three again.

“They say it’s the money saving bridge so we know a lot of people come to the Kentucky side just to purchase their gas and everything,” said Barry McGarr, owner of Bluegrass Transport and Expeditors. “And it’s been a little lower.”

But diesel prices are still sky high. McGarr said about a year ago, diesel prices were around $2.25 per gallon. Now, that price sits around $5.65 in Henderson. A semi takes about 300 gallons to fill up, costing more than $1,200 per tank. Although the average person doesn’t fill up with diesel, everyone’s pockets are still seeing the impact of those high prices.

“A lot of people thinks it’s going to affect the trucking company,” said McGarr. “It doesn’t affect us, one way or the other because we pass on the fuel as a fuel surcharge to the shippers, the manufacturers so they’re charging more for the product and that’s why you see the inflation.”

Every price seen on the shelves is directly impacted by how much it costs to manufacture and ship those products.

“Think about where these products come from think about how much fuel a beef farm for instance has to use to power everything they need to do,” said Jim Grundy, owner of Sisu Energy, LLC in Fort Worth, Texas. “Their costs have gone up, the cost of production.”

Experts are saying, we may see this trend for a long while.

“We foresee gasoline and diesel prices to continue to climb,” added Grundy. “For throughout all 2023, it should plateau at some point in the next six quarters, but we’re still a ways off.”

“I don’t think it’s anything that you get too excited about to see a little dip over the last week or two,” added McGarr. “I think you gotta see it for the long term. And the long term is undetermined yet and we can’t see into the future and so we just got to prepare for the worst, pray for the best.”