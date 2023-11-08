HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- EPD has given an all clear during the investigation of a person with a gun at Memorial High School in Evansville.

EPD is investigating the threat as a ‘swatting’ incident, and Eyewitness News has been made aware of several similar instances of reports of a person with a gun around the Midwest including Louisville, Kentucky and Dayton, Ohio.

The investigation is currently being investigated with the help of Federal Agencies.

