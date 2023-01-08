EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police tell Eyewitness News nine people were detained during a drug bust in the 1900 block of West Michigan Street on January 6, 2023. According to an affadavit, the Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force served a search warrant for that home on West Michigan Street. Evansville Police Department confirms that search is linked to a recent pursuit near Tekoppel Elementary School, but officers have not said what the connection is.

Police say they pulled over a car that left the house, and the people inside the car admitted to purchasing methamphetamine from people in the home on West Michigan. Nine individuals were detained from the home, including four who initially refused to come out of the house, leading to the standoff.

Police say they seized more than 45 grams of meth, several grams of heroin and more than 900 rounds of ammunition from the home.