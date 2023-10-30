HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- On Sunday a large police presence, which included a SWAT vehicle, could be seen in the area of Cherry Street and Governor Street in Evansville. Eyewitness News has learned that the response was related to a woman who was shot.

According to a police report, the woman told officers that she had been shot in the stomach at the John Cable Apartments. Afterwards, Police received a tip that the subject might have been at Buckner Towers, but no suspect was found and police are still searching this morning.

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.