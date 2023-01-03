MUHLENBERG CO., Ky (WEHT) – Muhlenberg County schools will be closed and Morning Head Start has been cancelled today. According to a post made on the Muhlenberg County School District’s Twitter page, the cancellation is due to the flash flooding in the area and the potential for more heavy rain later in the morning.

Muhlenberg County officials say several roads are flooded, but there have been no reports of any damage from the tornado warning in the area.

Eyewitness News will bring updates should any new information become available.