Update on the Freeze Warning

HENDERSON , Ky. (WEHT)_ It’s almost been spring now for two weeks.

Not what you’re seeing right now, freeze warnings.

There is a freeze warning in effect for this morning, but now also for tomorrow night.

The area of the freeze warning has also vastly expanded when compared to Wednesday.

It now includes much of the state of Alabama, northern parts of Mississippi and Georgia, and a parts of the Carolinas and all of Tennessee, which the Nashville Weather Service Office has issued a hard freeze warning with temperatures there tomorrow morning in the low to mid 20’s.

Poor middle Tennessee having tornadoes, severe storms and major flooding last week to now

Not only will tomorrow morning be bone chilly, we also could be setting a new record for Evansville.

On the books right now are several times of hitting 28 degrees for a low, such as in 1936, 1961, and in 1987.

However, not too long ago in 2013 we hit a morning low of 27 degrees.

As of now, the temperature is predicting to be lower than that.

(This story was originally published April 1, 2021)