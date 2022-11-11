TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – A man is dead after leading police on a chase in Tell City early Friday morning. Cannelton Police attempted to stop a pickup truck for speeding on SR 66. The vehicle turned into a Walmart parking lot and refused to stop, turning back into Cannelton. The driver, Payton A. Masterson, 22, lead the police down St. Louis Avenue and attempted to turn around while firing multiple rounds at the Cannelton Police Vehicle. Masterson fled on foot before stealing another pick up truck and leading police on another chase into Tell City.

He then drove into the Tell City Police Department parking lot where he rammed several parked police cars before fleeing on foot to his second-story apartment on Main Street. Tell City Police and Perry County Sheriff’s personnel set up a perimeter around the residence. Masterson was communicating with police through an open window when he fired his handgun towards officers. A Tell City Police Officer returned fire and Masterson suffered a gunshot wound and an ISP drone confirmed he was no longer a threat.

Luckily no officers were injured during the incident, but Masterson did damage to two police vehicles with his gunfire and severely damaged four other vehicles when he hit them in the police department parking lot.

This investigation is on-going. An autopsy for Masterson is scheduled for Saturday.

Eyewitness news will provide updates as more information becomes available.