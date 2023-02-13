EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One man has died after a crash involving a wrong-way driver in the Lloyd Expressway early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a reported wrong-way driver on the Lloyd Expressway near Main Street around 1:30 a.m. Police found two vehicles collided head on.

Officers say the wrong-way driver, identified by police as 30-year-old Jimmy Lee Royalty, was pulled from their car and was not conscious. The person in the other vehicle was pulled from their car with severe injuries to both legs.

Royalty was taken to Deaconess Hospital after the crash, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

